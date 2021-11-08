Thomas Hendrickson, age 83, died on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Our House Senior Living in New Richmond. He was born the son of Mason and Lois (Beebe) Hendrickson on October 28, 1938 in New Richmond. Tom graduated from New Richmond High School and then joined the Army. He was honorably discharged in January of 1959. Tom worked a variety of jobs during his life. He constructed inside storm windows with his brother, Bob. Tom loved fishing. He is preceded in death by his parents, Mason and Lois Hendrickson; sister, Lois Carole Hendrickson; brothers, John Hendrickson and Bob (Mildred) Hendrickson. Tom is survived by his daughter, Carol; siblings, Joanne (Gary) Running, Donald (Janice) Hendrickson, and Greg Hendrickson; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 11AM at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services (728 S. Knowles Ave) in New Richmond with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in New Richmond Cemetery. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
Thomas O. Hendrickson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our daily newsletter
Our Daily Headlines newsletter will get you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Recommended for you
Most Popular Stories
Currently in Cannon Falls
33°F
Clear
59°F / 33°F
7 AM
33°F
8 AM
34°F
9 AM
38°F
10 AM
43°F
11 AM
47°F
Latest e-Edition
Calendar
© Copyright 2021 Star-Observer, 120 S. Fourth St. Cannon Falls, MN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.