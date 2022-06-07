Thomas Peter Higgins

Thomas (Tom) Peter Higgins of Somerset, Wisconsin, passed away June 3, 2022 at Westfields Hospital in New Richmond, WI. He was born on August 19, 1933 to Albert Robert and Margaret Mary (Raleigh) Higgins in New Richmond, Wisconsin. He graduated from New Richmond High School in 1952. Tom retired from 3M in 1991. He also ran his own small-engine repair business for many years while working at 3M and well into retirement.
He was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife, Shirley; sisters, Rosemary (Ray) McNamee, Margaret Kathleen “Kitty” (Ed) Thompson; brother Alfred Robert “Bob” (Gayle); brother-in-law, Lloyd Jarchow; niece, Kathy Kubes; nephews, Rob Kubes and Bill Jarchow.
Tom is survived by, son, Jim (Lola); grandchildren, Becky (Mark) Wozniak, Zachary (Emily), Anna (Tom) Prock, great-grandchildren Emma, Jack, and Connor; siblings, Rita Higgins (Jarchow) LaVenture, Jeanne (Wally) Kubes; also, two brother-in-laws, two sister-in-laws, and several nieces, nephews, and godchildren. Also, survived by special friends Sean & Rachel McGurran and their boys, Riley, William, Alex, Matthew, and Zachariah Thomas, as well as many other loving friends.
Tom grew up in a loving home on a farm in Stanton, WI. He had great admiration and respect for his parents and enjoyed his childhood years with his siblings. One very special memory is when Tom proposed to Shirley in the field while doing his farm work. In his later years, he would often say “back then, we didn’t think we had much growing up on the farm and now I realize we had it all!”
Tom’s proudest accomplishments were: his lifelong Catholic faith, being married to Shirley for just shy of 63 years, raising their son Jim, and achieving 53 years of sobriety.
Together, Tom and Shirley influenced the lives of numerous people through their countless hours volunteering at Alcoholics Anonymous, Al-Anon, Koinonia retreats, and working at the CullenCrea Funeral Home. Tom & Shirley enjoyed many trips to Las Vegas as well as the local casinos. Tom’s faith was the center of his life and he had a great devotion to the Rosary and the Mass.
Tom’s debonair personality, lively conversations, witty humor, infectious laugh, and twinkling Irish eyes will be greatly missed and remembered forever!
Visitation 6 to 8 PM on Tuesday June 7, 2022 at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Somerset, Wisconsin. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Wednesday June 8, 2022 at Anne’s Catholic Church in Somerset, Wisconsin. The visitation will also be held one hour prior to the Mass at the Church.
