Thomas “Tommy” Roen

January 1, 1955 - June 11, 2023. Of both St. Paul, MN and Ladysmith, WI. Memorial Visitation on Thursday, June 22nd from 2-4:00pm at Mueller Memorial, 835 Johnson Pkwy., St. Paul. MuellerMemorial.com
651-774-9797
