June 27, 1942
-
Dec. 31, 2021
NORTH BRANCH, Minn. - Timothy Franklin, 79, Roberts, Wis., died Friday, Dec. 31, in Encore Assisted Living in North Branch.
A celebration of Tim’s life will be held in the Spring/Summer of 2022.
Arrangements by O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson.
