Timothy Louis Traynor

Age 62, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Jan 28th, 2022 Tim was an amazing father and adored his grandchildren. He was always smiling. Tim was loving, caring and would help anyone in need. He loved the beach and golfing. Tim graduated from River Falls High School in 1978 and served 4 years at Reece Air Force Base in Lubbock, Texas. He moved back and started working at the Ford Plant in St. Paul, MN in 1992 and then transferred to Louisville, KY in 2012 to finish out his retirement. Tim is survived by his daughters, Tosha and Alicia (Rory); son, Josh; 7 grandchildren, his Mother, Sandy Mrozek; brothers, Tony(Bernice) Traynor and Tom(Nicole) Traynor; sister Tracie(Sonny) Poulin, many neices and nephews and former spouse Cindy Jacobson. He was preceded in death by his father, James Traynor.
He will be greatly missed by his kids, mom, and Alicia “No Sauce”.
A celebration of his life will take place on Saturday April 23rd at Bristol Ridge Golf Course 1978 Co Hwy C, Somerset, WI at 3pm.
