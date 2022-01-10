Trisha “Pat” Nehring, age 68, of Hudson passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at her home. She was born the daughter to Melvin and Irene (Johnson) Everson on June 29, 1953. Trisha grew up on a small family farm in Spring Valley. She graduated from Spring Valley High School with the class of 1971. Following graduation, she moved to River Falls and then to Hudson to work at the Montessori School in North Hudson. Her love of children showed as she ran her own daycare in Hudson for several years. Trisha enjoyed traveling, garage sales, reading and just having fun. She is remembered by her family as an extremely kind person with a big heart. Trisha is preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Irene; two brothers, Michael and Myron; and brother-in-law, Howard. She is survived by her siblings, Betty Baillargeon, Shelley (Michael) McGee, Lila (Gary) Dienger, Wanda (Fitzroy) Ambrose, Heidi (Todd) Freking, Laurie (Steve) Helgeson; many nieces and nephews. A celebration of Trisha’s life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
Trisha “Pat” Nehring
