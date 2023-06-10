Tyler T. Abel

Tyler Thomas Abel, 42, passed away suddenly on June 3rd, 2023 in New Richmond, WI.
Tyler was born in Stillwater, MN on April 9th, 1981 and grew up in Hudson, WI. He married the love of his life, Kelly Ann Dold, in 2012 and they welcomed two sons, whom he considered his greatest accomplishments. They made a life together in a community they loved, New Richmond Wisconsin.
Above all else, Tyler’s love of his family and spending quality time with them was his greatest joy in life. He was an outdoor enthusiast with a deep love for hunting and fishing, which he shared with his father, brother and nephew and made it his life passion teaching and creating those skills and memories with his sons. As we all know, his favorite place on earth was the family cabin, Abel Acres, where endless memories were made and will be cherished in the hearts of his family and friends forever. As a devoted father, he took great pride in watching his sons’ sporting events where you could be sure to hear his booming voice yelling loud and proud from the crowd. As a Wisconsinite, he was a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers. Tyler was employed as a Corrections Officer at Stillwater Correctional Facility and showed great pride and dedication for his job.
Tyler had a gift of turning simple moments with those he loved into extraordinary memories. From birth until his passing he filled our world with endless energy, humor and love. He was loyal and generous with his time as a husband, father, son, brother, nephew, friend, and cousin. Lovingly referred to as “Uncle Buck,” Tyler cherished and loved his seven nieces and nephews as if they were his own.
Tyler is survived by his wife Kelly Abel; his two sons, Wilder Thomas and Gauge Robert; his mother, Mary (Thomas) Rose; his sister, Tyann (John) Kakitsis; his brother; Tyson (Anna) Abel; his nephews, Isaiah and Ari and his nieces, Mazzy, June and Edie; loving in-laws; Peter and Patricia Dold; sister-in-law; Katie Nelson and nieces Kaylie and Celia Nelson; countless aunts and uncles who thought the world of him. He is preceded in death by his father, Thomas Harvey Abel and his sister Teaya Marie Abel.
Memorial services will be held June 12, 2023 at Faith Community Church located at 777 Carmichael Drive, Hudson, Wi. Visitation 2-4pm. Service at 4pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations to help support Kelly, Wilder and Gauge can be made to the Westconsin Credit Union-Tyler Abel Memorial fund.
