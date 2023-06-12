April 30, 1940 - April 18, 2023
YUMA, Ariz. - Updated service information: Rachel Moore, 82, Yuma, Ariz., formerly New Richmond, Wis., died Tuesday, April 18, in her home.
A celebration of life will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 21, at Hay River Lutheran Church in Wheeler, Wis. A luncheon will follow.
