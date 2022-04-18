Vera Jean Yndestad

Vera Yndestad, age 84, passed away peacefully on April 12, 2022 in Hudson, WI surrounded by her family. Vera was born on April 8, 1938 to Robert and Matilda Kinney in Linwood Township, Portage County, WI. After graduating from P.J. Jacobs High School, Vera went on to earn her bachelor’s degree in English from University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point. On August 17, 1957 Vera married the love of her life Delmer Yndestad in Plover, WI. Vera and Del would have three children together; Debra, Kerry, and Tracy.
Vera was a natural born caretaker. If she wasn’t caring for her family, it was for animals. Vera would often rescue stray cats and was licensed to rehabilitate wild animals, including small mammals and birds. Vera would start her mornings by going outside to feed the birds and squirrels, as well as tending to her garden. Vera and Del shared a love of running. The two would compete together at races, often taking first place in their divisions. Being the avid outdoors woman, that Vera was, she loved to go camping with her family. Some of her favorite places to go were in Medford, WI and Jordan Park in Stevens Point, WI. Vera had a love of writing and was a published poet in multiple magazines and newspapers including Good Old Days magazine and the Milwaukee Journal.
Vera will forever remain in the hearts of her beloved husband Delmer Yndestad; children Debra (John Dawson) Yndestad, Kerry (Cathy) Yndestad, Tracy Yndestad; grandchildren Elena Dawson, Erin Dawson, Kiersten Yndestad, Karin Yndestad, Lucas McGee, Jacob McGee; siblings Bonnie Koback, Jack (Linda) Kinney; as well as her cat Dewey.
Vera was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Matilda Kinney.
A service to celebrate Vera’s life will be on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson, WI at 2:00 p.m. with a visitation one hour prior.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota.
