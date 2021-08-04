Verna M. Nauer

Age 91, formerly of North Saint Paul. Passed away July 30, 2021, at Baldwin Care Center in Baldwin, WI with her family at her side.
Preceded in death by husband, Ronald R. Nauer in 1992; parents, William and Mamie Ott; brothers, Melvin Ott, Willard (Marie) Ott, and Donald Ott.
Survived by daughters, Susan Nauer and Karen (Leon) Jahn; grandchildren, William (Katie) Jahn and Heather (Corey) Wilhelm; great grandchildren, Hailey Wilhelm and Madeline Jahn with two more expected in November; and nieces and nephews.
Funeral service are being held at 10:30 AM Monday, August 9th at Sandberg Funeral Home, 2593 – 7th Ave. E., North St. Paul with visitation beginning at 9:30 AM. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Sandberg Funeral Home - North Saint Paul, MN 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
