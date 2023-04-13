...The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin...
Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Washington,
Goodhue, Dakota and Pierce Counties.
.Warm temperatures will continue to melt upstream snowpack and
increase river flows.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING UNTIL
FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Major flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE).
* WHEN...From Saturday evening until further notice.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 730 PM CDT Thursday, the stage was 12.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late Saturday evening and continue rising to 18.4 feet next
Thursday evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.9 feet on 04/18/1951.
&&
...The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota...Wisconsin...Iowa...
Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Buffalo and
Trempealeau Counties.
Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, La Crosse and
Houston Counties.
Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.
...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...
Wisconsin...Iowa...
Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Pepin and
Goodhue zones.
Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Allamakee, Grant, Clayton
and Crawford Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.
Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.
The next statement will be issued Friday morning.
&&
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING
UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding is possible.
* WHERE...Mississippi River at Lake City.
* WHEN...From Sunday evening until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 19.2 feet, The intersection of South Oak Street and
Camp Lakeview Road is closed.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 12.9 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Sunday evening.
- Flood stage is 16.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
