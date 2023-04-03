Vincent Germain, loving husband, brother, father, grandfather and papa, age 89, of Somerset, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 27, 2023. Vincent was the eldest child of 10 born on July 4, 1933, to Thomas and Ceceila (Crotty) Germain. He served in the Navy for 4 years.
After returning from the Navy, Vincent and Annette (Raboin) married on September 28, 1957 in Somerset, WI where they continued to live and raise six children. Vincent enjoyed learning new things as a jack of all trades, playing board and card games and spending time with his large family. He was always willing to lend a helping hand.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Ceceila Germain; wife, Annette Germain; son, Chuck Germain; son-in-law, Michael DeRosier; great-grandchild, Landon Hansen; siblings Jim (Rose), Gerald, Melvin (Claire and Barb), Eileen (Al) Struemeke, and Louis; sister-in-law Dorothy (Robert) Panter; infant sister-in-law, Nancy; brothers-in-law, Clint Pfluger, John, James (Louise) and Noel Raboin and Richard Rivard.
Vincent is survived by his children; Suzy DeRosier, Dan (Michele), Karen (Rick) McNeil, Ken (Terri), Carole (Darrel) Johnson; grandchildren, Josh and Celia DeRosier, Cory (Quinne) Germain, Monica Bryant, Tony (Ashley) Germain, Melissa McNeil, Rebecca (Bryan) Erickson, Jeremy McNeil, Blaine and Rachel Germain, Cyndie (Steven) Hansen, Derrick and Christal Johnson and Ali Germain; step-grandchildren, Daniel and Christopher Aliperto; siblings Theresa (Harold) Rivard, Betty (Ken) Hoverman, Joanne Pfluger, Tom (Sue), sisters-in-law Geraldine, Lorriane, Bette Rivard and Pierrette Raboin; many great-grandchildren; a large extended family; many lifelong friends.
Visitation was Thurs. March 30, 2023, 4-7 pm at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Somerset, WI. Mass of Christian Burial was 11 am Fri. March 31, 2023. Interment St. Anne’s Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.