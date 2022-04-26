Virgil Fedorenko

Virgil D. Fedorenko, age 86 of Hudson, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly on April 22, 2022. Virgil was born on September 24, 1935 in Butte, North Dakota, to Carl and Anna (Korolsky) Fedorenko. Virgil was raised on the family farm, and graduated from Butte High School in 1953. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Janice Kvamme, on June 2, 1957 in Velva, North Dakota. The couple was blessed with three children. Virgil owned and operated Delta Construction for over 50 years.
Virgil loved his family, and he looked forward to holiday gatherings and the annual family summer vacation at Grandview Lodge. He also enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s sporting events and was always the number one fan in the stands. He was very proud of his family’s Ukrainian heritage and his North Dakota roots. He became instant friends with anyone he met from North Dakota. Virgil had many hobbies. He was an excellent trap shooter and won the MN state championship in 1987. He also enjoyed motorcycle riding, snowmobiling, shooting hoops at the YMCA, and spending time outside in the yard. Virgil had lots of close friends that he met over the years through the church and his many hobbies.
Virgil is survived by his wife of 64 years, Janice; children, Lynnette (Gregg) Ryberg, Julie (Bob Ruhland) Kamrud-Ruhland, Todd (Leslie Morishita) Fedorenko; grandchildren, Zach (Chelsey Fenyak) Ryberg; Gina (Al) Mazorol, Ryan (Sarah Warren) Ruhland, Tommy Kamrud, Ricky Kamrud, Ally Ruhland; Yoko and Hana Fedorenko; great-grandsons, Ben and Earl Mazorol; siblings, Carol Steig, and Duane Fedorenko; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his son-in-law, Rick Kamrud; his parents; siblings, Albert (Arlene) Fedorenko, and Margie Wendschlag; and brother-in-law, Leonard Steig.
A memorial service to celebrate Virgil’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 2, 2022 at Shepherd of the Valley Church, 14107 Hudson Rd S, Afton, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Memorials are preferred to The American Heart Association or the charity of your choice.
