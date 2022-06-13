Virginia Lindquist

Virginia “Gini” Lindquist, age 88 of River Falls died Monday, June 6th, 2022 at the River Falls Area Hospital. Ginny was born on October 26, 1933 in River Falls, the daughter of Arthur and Beatrice (Sadlier) Dodge. She was raised in River Falls, attending elementary and high school prior to taking classes at the University of Wisconsin River Falls. She found the love of her life, Carroll “Junior” Lindquist. They would walk down the isle on August 21, 1954 in the Island of Bermuda. From that point, she dedicated her life to her marriage and soon to be five children. She loved shopping for home goods and family. Department stores were calling her name as she was always looking for that bargain. She loved the fellowship of others. The Collinswood neighbors would get together to play cards. She found much fun and laughs with her family as they played trains/dominos. But don’t be mistaken, she was there to win. She and Junior were also entrepreneurs as they owned Lindquist Motors on Main Street in River Falls and later went into the restaurant business as they owned and operated the renowned Virginian Supper Club. So many memories were created over the summers as the family would spend countless hours at their cabin in Prescott on the St. Croix River. Boating and swimming were just part of the festivities enjoyed by family and friends. She looked forward to wintering in Arizona each year where she met new friends. She was a faithful member of the St. Bridget’s PCCW group and strong supporter as a volunteer for Meals On Meals.
Gini is survived by four of her five children; Mary (Dan) Krech of Prescott, Patti Lindquist of River Falls, Traci Lindquist of Woodbury, Kathy (Brian) Conner of Arizona; five grandchildren, Kim (Steve), Kari (Sean), Kallie (Austin), Chris and Adam, plus ten great grandchildren, Norah, Leah, Joshua, Zachary, Hailey, Isabel, Emme, William, Easton and Harper. Her beloved husband Junior and loving son James ‘Jim’ precede her in death.
Mass of Christian Burial for Virginia will be 11AM, Friday June 10th at St. Bridget’s Catholic Church in River Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to the mass at church Friday morning. She will be laid to rest with her husband Junior in the parish cemetery. Memorials preferred and will be used for Meals On Wheels. Funeral services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of River Falls.
