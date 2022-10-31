Virginia Miller

Virginia (Ginnie/Virgy) Miller of White Bear Lake, MN gracefully passed away on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022.
Virginia Kay Miller (Ross) was born on May 27, 1945, the daughter of Jesse and Sylvia (Coponen) Ross in Goodrich, Michigan. She is survived by one son, Ken (Linda) of Lino Lakes, Minnesota, three daughters Tammy (Kirk) of Debary, Florida, Angie (Rick) of Hugo, Minnesota, Michelle (Tony) of Minneapolis, Minnesota, her sister Ann of Detroit, Michigan, her niece Char (Ted) of Appleton, Wisconsin, ten grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, several extended family members, and their children, and bonus grandchildren.
Ginnie is preceded in death by her sister Jeanette, her mom Sylvia, her dad Jesse, her brother Larry, and her nephew Don.
Ginnie was known for her amazing sewing skills as the owner of a business, Ginnie’s Creations in Baldwin, Wisconsin. She spent much of her life dedicated to making people’s lives special by sewing wedding dresses, bridesmaid dresses, and flower arrangements, making her children matching outfits for special occasions, and giving them home hair perms. Ginnie enjoyed cross-stitching and crocheting doilies and afghans for her family and friends.
Her early family life included snowmobile parties, luaus, golfing, breakfast on the grill, summer trips to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan to visit family, bowling league with her daughters and friends, and canning food from the garden. Ginnie will be remembered for always putting her children before herself and for the special bond she had with several of her grandchildren.
Ginnie’s beautiful smile, sparkling eyes, and love for music were enjoyed to the end. Singing “You Are My Sunshine”, going for walks to enjoy the sunshine and enjoying daily visits from her children was the highlight of her days.
In keeping with her loving and generous spirit, it was her wish to be an organ/tissue donor. In place of flowers, please honor our beautiful mother by donating to the Alzheimer’s Association. There will be a private tribute and gathering for family and close friends on Sunday, November 6th at The Gathering Room at Hanifl Fields Athletic Park (7032 137th St. N), Hugo, MN from 1-4p with an informal tribute at 1p.
