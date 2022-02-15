Virginia Nestrud

Virginia (Ginney) Mae Laabs Nestrud, age 86, of Burkhardt, passed away peacefully on February 9, 2022, at the St. Croix Health Center in New Richmond, Wisconsin.
Ginney was born to Earney and Mae (Johnson) Laabs on December 22, 1935, in Carver County, Minnesota, the second of two girls. Ginney grew up on her parent’s farm in East Union, Minnesota, where she enjoyed working alongside her Dad. She moved to the big city of St. Paul after graduation and met her soon-to-be husband at a dance at the Prom Ballroom. She married Don Nestrud on December 15, 1956. Their marriage was blessed with two sons, David and Jamie. She worked side-by-side with Don for nearly 50 years, raising Black Angus beef on their farm in St Joseph township. Her greatest passions in life were family and farming. She took every opportunity to care for the grandkids, be it an evening, overnight or for a weekend. The three grandchildren were her pride and joy (along with the many barn cats)!
Ginney is survived by sons, Dave (Linda) Nestrud of Burkhardt and Jamie (Christine) Nestrud of Burkhardt; grandchildren Rachel, Matthew, and Katelyn (Jack) Nestrud; sisters-in-law, Anita Smith and Marlyce Huppert; brother-in-law Floyd (Marie) Nestrud; along with many nieces, nephews, friends, and neighbors.
She was preceded in death by husband, Don, parents, and sister Verna.
A service to honor Virginia’s life will be held on Friday February 18, 2022 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Burkhardt, Wisconsin. The service will begin at 11:00 with a visitation one hour prior to the service. A visitation will also be held on Thursday February 17, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson, Wisconsin. Interment will take place at Willow River Cemetery, Hudson. Virginia’s Service will be livestreamed though the O’Connell Family Funeral Home website.
