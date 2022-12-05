Virginia Yeager

Virginia Snell Yeager, age 79, passed away November 27, 2022 at the Red Cedar Canyon senior living center in Hudson, Wisconsin. Virginia was born November 12, 1943 to John and Frances (Stanley) Snell. In 1963 Virginia was united in marriage to the love of her life David Yeager. This union blessed them with three children, Holly, Mike and April.
Virginia was born and raised in Roseville, Ohio; this is where she and David met. After a few moves, David’s job brought them to Minnesota, where they would settle, make their home and raise their kids. Virginia shined at home and spent many wonderful years being a mother and wife. During this time, she also obtained many new skills; hanging wallpaper, cross stitching and needle pointe were just a few of the many ways she would enjoy her time. However, her most notable hobby to many was her passion for bell ringing. She joined a group of bell ringers called the “Ding Dong Dollies” and enjoyed playing all over the world with them. In her later years Virginia looked forward to family time and attending many of her grandkids sports and activities. She will always be remembered by her children, grandchildren and friends as a happy and loving woman
Virginia is survived by her children: Holly Yeager, Mike (Hollie) Yeager and April Simmons; Grandchildren: Kelsey Robertson, Griffin Robertson, Katie Yeager, Katie Bradach, Lydia Alexopoulos, Emily Bradach, Kristin Yeager, Tessa Alexopoulos, Megan Simmons, Trey Simmons, Colson Alexopoulos and Jenna Simmons; and Brother: John Snell. She is preceded in death by her husband David and her parents.
Private services will be held.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.