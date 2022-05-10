Feb. 28, 1939 - Jan. 22, 2022
NEW RICHMOND, Wis. - Vonnie Hall, 82, New Richmond, Wis., died Saturday, Jan. 22, in her home.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Thursday, May 19, at First Lutheran Church in New Richmond. Family burial will be 2:30 p.m. Thursday in Fairview Cemetery in Stillwater, Minn. Memorials are preferred to Gregory’s Gift of Hope or Five Loaves Food Shelf in New Richmond.
Arrangements by Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
