W. Rex Hauser

August 25, 1930 - June 16, 2023

Rex Hauser, 92, Hudson resident from 1976 through mid-2000s, passed away on June 16. A man of God, he rests peacefully in Jesus’ arms. Mr. Hauser was a 42 year employee at 3M. He is pictured here with his wife of 68 years, Margery (McCarty).  Rex is survived by Marge, sons Mark (wife Scotti) of Marietta, GA, and Paul (wife Karen) of Franklin, TN, and daughter Anne Beyer (husband Mitch) of Woodstock, GA; 9 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren. 

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, July 9, 2023, 2:30 PM EDT, at Presbyterian Village, 2000 East-West Connector Austell, GA, 30106.

