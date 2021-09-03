Walter Fall, age 85, passed away peacefully on September 2, 2021. He was born on August 21, 1936 to Carl and Anna (Koruc) Fall in Vance Creek Township, Barron County, WI. He attended grade school at Jones Creek School and graduated from Clayton in 1955. Walter was a member of the Navy for 18 months from 1956-1957. He met his wife Sharon Asp and the couple was married on June 13, 1959. Walt helped run the family farm for a couple of years until the couple moved to New Richmond in 1963, where he delivered milk for Sanitary Dairy and was known as “Wally the Milk Man” for almost 10 years. He then started working at Andersen Windows, where he retired after 26 years. Walt enjoyed hunting, fishing, cheering on the Packers and Brewers, and spending time with family. His favorite activity was caring for the cabin he built near Siren, where numerous celebrations with family and friends continue to take place. He had a tremendous worth ethic and was a very active member at Holy Trinity Orthodox Church in Clayton. Walt is preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Anna Fall; siblings, Mike Fall, Matt Fall, Elecksey Fall, Olga Anton, Joe Fall, and John Fall; his beloved granddaughter Madeline Grace Fall; and in-laws. He is survived by his wife of 62 years Sharon; children, JoAnn (Neil Schlegel) Fall, Cheryl (Brian) Johnston, Steven (Darla) Fall, and Dennis (Laurie) Fall; siblings, Pete (Diane) Fall and Helen Falkenthal; grandchildren, Alex (Jordan) Johnston, Seth (Kaitlyn) Johnston, Ben Johnston, Nadia Fall, Eliana Fall, Ava Fall, Lily Fall; great-grandchildren, Ona Johnston, Cylas Johnston, and Lark Johnston; and a multitude of nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 11:00 am at Holy Trinity Orthodox Church in Clayton, WI. Visitation will be held Thursday, September 9, 2021 from 4:00-7:30 pm with a prayer service beginning at 7:00 pm at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services (728 S Knowles Ave.) in New Richmond and also on Friday from 10-11 am at the Church. Interment with military honors will be in the Holy Trinity Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Holy Trinity Orthodox Church. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
