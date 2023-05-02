Walter “Scott” W. Strey

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Minnesota River at Savage affecting Dakota, Carver, Hennepin and Scott Counties. Crow River at Rockford affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties. Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Renville, Chippewa and Yellow Medicine Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Chippewa, Yellow Medicine and Lac qui Parle Counties. Minnesota River at Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Dakota, Washington, Goodhue and Pierce Counties. ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota... Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Dakota, Washington and Ramsey Counties. ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Carver, Sibley and Scott Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Dakota, Pierce and Goodhue Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Pierce and Goodhue Counties. .Dry conditions are forecast for the next few days, which will allow area rivers to continue falling. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE). * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 930 AM CDT Tuesday, the stage was 16.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 930 AM CDT Tuesday was 16.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Friday afternoon and continue falling to 13.5 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.2 feet on 10/04/2010. &&

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...Wisconsin...Iowa... Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Vernon, Allamakee, Houston and Crawford Counties. Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, Houston and La Crosse Counties. Mississippi River at Winona affecting Trempealeau, Winona and Buffalo Counties. Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo Counties. Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and Clayton Counties. Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Grant, Allamakee, Clayton and Crawford Counties. Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Wabasha and Pepin Counties. .The Mississippi River has crested in our hydrologic service area and will continue to slowly fall through the week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued Tuesday evening. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Lake City. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding occurs and some residential sections near the river are evacuated. Water and Sewer service is turned off along Central Point Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:15 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 16.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM CDT Tuesday was 16.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling to 13.6 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.1 feet on 04/25/1979. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR MUCH OF MINNESOTA... .Steady northwest winds with gusts near 30 mph are expected again today with humidities dropping to between 15 and 25 percent. Some humidities in the lower teens are possible. Critical fire weather conditions are expected and any fires that form will have the ability to spread quickly. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY... * AFFECTED AREA...All of central and south central Minnesota. * WIND...Northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts near 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...15 to 25 percent. Even lower humidities are possible. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&