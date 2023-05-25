Wanda Helmer, age 86 of River Falls, WI, died on Monday, May 22, 2023, at Our House in River Falls. Wanda was born the daughter of Clarence Sr. and Harriet (White) Kahabka on February 16, 1937, in Plum City, WI. She grew up on a farm south of Lund, WI and graduated from Pepin High School with the class of 1955. Wanda attended the University of Wisconsin River Falls for 2 years, and stayed in River Falls the rest of her life. Wanda was married to Jack Helmer. The couple had 3 children and later divorced. Wanda worked at 3M for a few years until they started their family. She also spent many years in the shipping department at UFE in River Falls. Wanda met Mel Warren, and they spent the past 42 years together. She was part of the “Desert Club”, enjoyed biking and bus trips with Mel. She was an excellent cook and loved to spend time with her grandchildren. Wanda was a hardworking, dedicated woman. She is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Harriet Kahabka; brother, Clarence (Bernice) Kahabka; and sister, Gail Hoff. Wanda is survived by her soul mate, Mel Warren; children, Mark (Mary) Helmer, Tracey (Sheldon) Kempf, Diane (Mark) Sproul; step-children, Greg (Sheila) Warren, Rich (Keri) Warren, Cindy (Pat) Yunker, Sue Gibb; grandchildren, Emily (Bennie) Berg, Wesley (Hallie) Sylla, Courtney (Quentin) Kempf, Katie Sproul, Tyler Sproul; step-grandchildren, Jessica (Travis) Strautman, Jared (Crystal) Warren, Kendall (Travis) Warren, Kelsie (Logan) Paul, Lindsey (Ben) Johnson, Maddie (Riley) Rehnelt, Adam (Cass) Yunker, Sara (Alex) Gibb, Brian Gibb, Kim Horton, Jeremy and Gayle Doverspike, and Shannon and Melissa Doverspike; many great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A Memorial Service was held on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 11 am at Luther Memorial Church 420 S 4th Street, River Falls, WI and streamed live through the link at https://bakken-young.com/wanda-helmer-05-22-2023/. Visitation was also on Thursday from 10-11 am at the church. Interment was in Greenwood Cemetery in River Falls, WI. Memorials may be directed to: Susan G. Komen fight to end breast cancer. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
Wanda Helmer
Email questions to hcoyle@orourkemediagroup.com.