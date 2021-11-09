Wayne D. Berget

Wayne Darrell Berget, 72, of Cloquet passed unexpectedly, but peacefully at his home on November 5, 2021.
Wayne was born on March 14, 1949 in New Richmond, WI. He spent many of his younger years ice fishing and playing darts. He was an excellent cook and an even better baker. He spent most of his career as a baker at numerous bakeries. In his most recent years he spent his time golfing, ice fishing, watching NASCAR and Western Movies, playing cribbage, spending time with friends, and always enjoyed an ice cold can of Coke. Although he was a simple man, he was always one to lend a listening ear and make people laugh. His biggest joys in life were his daughter, Monica, and granddaughter, Maggie which he admiringly called his “Sweethearts”.
Wayne is survived by his daughter, Monica Berget (Rob); his granddaughter, Maggie; his mother, Shirley Berget; his sister, Cindy (Rick) Stoner; his brothers, Gary (Lynne) Berget and Mark Berget; special friend Tom Hobbs; along with many nieces, nephews, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, Lee Berget.
A Celebration of Life will be held at The Lounge on Big Lake Shores on Saturday, November 13 from 2-4pm. Another Celebration of Life will take place Sunday, November 14 at the Somerset Legion from 12-2pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.