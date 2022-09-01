Wayne H. Neumann, age 71, of Somerset, WI, passed away on August 29, 2022 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, MN, after a short battle with cancer, surrounded by his family.
Wayne was born on October 11, 1950 in Brooklyn, NY to Werner and Josephine (Arnao) Neumann. He grew up in New York and, after graduating from St. Paul’s School, went to Michigan Tech University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering. Wayne relocated to Somerset, WI where he began his career at 3M, eventually retiring after almost 30 years as an Environmental Engineer. It was while in Somerset that he met Brenda Stoos, and two would be married in August 1983, enjoying 38 years together and being blessed with three amazing daughters.
Wayne was a passionate bass fisherman, loved learning about space and dinosaurs, and was an avid animal lover. His appreciation for music and the arts spread to his family as they frequently attended musicals and Broadway shows, going to at least one show a year together. He was a fair-weather football fan, toggling back and forth between the Packers and Vikings while in a divided household. He had many fond memories of his travels to Italy, France, and around the country to visit family. Wayne was an intensely loving and generous man. He was always trying to help or teach others, or give advice (even if it wasn’t asked for) – though rarely was he wrong. He was a goofy jokester through and through, and was a connoisseur of Laffy Taffy jokes and Halloween pranks.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda; 3 daughters: Melanie, Emily, and Abby; sister-in-law, Patricia (Scott Mason) Stoos; brother-in-law, Jim (Shelly) Stoos; nieces and nephews: Kim (Bruce) Kane, Daniel Mason, Matt (NaYung) Mason, Alison (Nikki Bright) Stoos, and Christopher (Allison) Stoos; great niece and nephew, Ruth and Levi Stoos; cat, Buddy; and many friends and extended family.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Cheryl Manne; and dog, Siri.
Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 S. 11th St., Hudson with a gathering held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. The service will be livestreamed on O’Connell’s YouTube page HERE (link). Memorials are preferred to Tyson’s Wonder Wheels 4 Boxers and Other Breeds: Gofundme: http://gf.me/u/ykm3ki and PayPal: @tysonwonderwheels
O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson, WI. (715) 386-3725. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.