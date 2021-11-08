Wayne P. Peterson

Wayne Philip Peterson, age 68 of Emerald, died unexpectedly Friday, October 29, 2021 at his home.
He was born June 25, 1953 in Stillwater, MN to John and Betty (Reeves) Peterson, the third of nine children. He graduated from New Richmond High School in 1971 and from UWRF with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1983.
He worked 24 years for Lakeside Foods in New Richmond doing plant maintenance before eventually retiring in August 2012.
He enjoyed providing a helping hand when asked but he also greatly valued his solitude. He enjoyed traveling, swimming at the New Richmond Center, scuba diving, trading stocks, spending time on his computer, and managing his extensive VHS and DVD collections.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Neal Peterson.
He is survived by his siblings, Carol Peterson, John (Judi) Peterson, Sue (Phil) Lidstrom, Glen (Coleen) Peterson, Paul (Cheryl) Peterson, Dan Peterson, and Tom (Laura) Peterson; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held in the summer of 2022 as well as interment in Saint Patrick’s Cemetery, Erin Prairie.
Arrangements are with O’Connell Family Funeral Homes in Baldwin.
Wayne sponsored numerous international children over many years and memorials may be directed to like organizations of your choosing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.