Wendell A. Petersen

Weather Alert

...FREEZING FOG THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING MAY PRODUCE SLIPPERY SPOTS ON ROADS AND REDUCED VISIBILITY... Freezing fog will likely develop late this evening and persist through late Sunday morning. Visibility will likely drop to 2 miles or less, with locally dense fog reducing visibility to one quarter mile or less, especially near rivers, creeks and other low lying areas. In addition, freezing fog may deposit onto roadways, especially elevated roads including bridges and overpasses. This may produce slippery spots on untreated roads. If driving, slow down, use low beam headlights, and allow extra time to reach your destination.

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Heavy icing could cause downed tree branches and power lines. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travelers are urged to keep up to date with the latest forecasts and statements on this potentially hazardous travel situation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&