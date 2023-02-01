William “Bill” Edward Johnson

William “Bill” Johnson, age 68 of Hudson, Wisconsin, passed away January 29, 2023 at Regions Hospital. He was born June 6, 1954 in Eau Claire the son of Emily (Vodacek) and Robert Johnson. He graduated from Bloomer High School, and was united in marriage with Laurie Schmelter in April of 1990. Bill worked as a special ed teacher for over 30 years.
He was an avid fly fisherman who loved the Kinni River. Bill was a Green Bay Packer fan who will be remembered for his good sense of humor.
He will be greatly missed by his family: Laurie, his wife; his brothers, Bobby and Michael (Phyllis), nephew Brandon (Bridgette).
Bill was preceded in death by his brother David (Donna) and his parents Bob & Emily.
No services are scheduled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.