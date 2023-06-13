William (Bill) Johnson, age 85, of New Richmond, Wisconsin, passed away from complications of metastatic bone cancer on June 5, 2023, in New Richmond, WI.
Born in Rice Lake, Wisconsin on November 9, 1937. Bill moved to New Richmond at the age of 10 where he attended St. Mary’s Catholic School and New Richmond High School, graduating in 1955. Following graduation, Bill enlisted in the National Guard and was part of a Medical Detachment Troop, eventually stationed at Fort Lewis, Washington State. Returning to New Richmond in 1962 to run the family dry cleaning business, Bill met Mary Ellen Keyes of Star Prairie, WI. The two were happily married on June 22, 1963 when the couple bought a home in New Richmond. Mary Ellen and Bill raised their three kids in the core of the town.
Bill was an active member of the community, business owner and caring father. He volunteered as an usher and choir member at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. He was also an honorary life member of the Knights of Columbus. His winters were often spent at the ice rinks near his home where he volunteered shoveling snow and flooding the outdoor rinks. The New Richmond Hockey Arena later became his second home where he could faithfully be spotted moving the nets for the Zamboni, lacing skates, or holding the door open while the players streamed off the ice. During the summer months Bill enjoyed coaching little league teams and family camping trips, which included the canoe and binoculars for spotting birds.
Bill was best known, however, as the man behind the press at Johnson Cleaners. He always had a smile or friendly conversation with anyone who stopped by. Bill was a member of the New Richmond business community from 1962 to 2011. The ‘shop’, as it was fondly called by the family, locked its doors for the last time when Bill retired at age 74. Bill’s keys remained in his pocket for many more years.
Time was not important to Bill, people were, and he never owned a watch. He liked to make people smile, always quick to offer a friendly joke, or lend a hand. He loved strong coffee, cold Pepsi and sweet cinnamon rolls.
Bill was a role model for kindness, helping others, working hard and humility. He will be greatly missed for years to come.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Mabel (Birkholz) Johnson; wife, Mary Ellen (Keyes) Johnson; sisters, Catherine “Kitty” (Johnson) Wind and Janice Johnson; and dear friend Eleanor Cody.
Bill is survived by his children, Michelle Johnson, Elaine (Mike) Perry, and Michael (Mary Van Pilsum) Johnson; grandchildren, Miranda Van Pilsum-Johnson, Annie Van Pilsum-Johnson, Kitrina Perry, and Melanie Perry; sisters, Judith LaGrander, Nancy Schultz and Mary Jensen.
Visitation will take place at 10 AM on Tuesday June 27, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Church in New Richmond, WI. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Luncheon to follow.
