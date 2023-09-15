William “Bill” Julson Sr., 94, formerly of Inver Grove Heights, MN and Cumberland, WI was ushered into Heaven on Sept. 10, 2023 at The Deerfield in New Richmond, WI. He will be greatly missed by his six children; Candace Torgerson (the late Brian), Sue, Bill (Cheryl), Tom (Deb), Linda (Chuck) Kukacka and Greg (Tanya); 14 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren. Bill was preceded in death by wife of 66 years, Carol. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023 at First Lutheran Church Cumberland. Visitation 1 1/2 hours prior at church. Skinner Funeral Home of Cumberland is serving the family.

