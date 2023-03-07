William Alan “Bill” Owens, age 79, of River Falls long time resident of Star Prairie passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at the River Falls Area Hospital. Bill was born on November 19, 1943 the son of Donald and Mary June (Harris) Owens in River Falls. He graduated from River Falls High School and went on to serve his country in the US Navy during the Vietnam War. Bill was stationed in Japan and received the Navy’s Good Conduct Medal and Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal (Vietnam). Bill worked 30+ years for Northwest Airlines in Minneapolis, Arizona and Bozeman, MT. He proudly served with the Civil Reserve Air Fleet from August 18, 1990 until March 13, 1991 during Operation Desert Storm. In retirement, he enjoyed horse back riding, 4 wheeling, hunting and fishing. He also took annual trips to Montana and to Patriots Point in Charleston, SC to tour the Naval and Maritime Museum. Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Don and Mary June Owens; sisters, Merry Nelson and Donna Wilcoxson. He is survived by his siblings, Wilma Smith, Judy (Marvin) Nielsen, Joy (John) Reis, and Rita Griffey; as well as 17 nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and great-nephews. A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023 from 10:00am-12:00 noon at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services (805 E Division St.) River Falls followed by military honors provided by American Legion Post #121 of River Falls. The interment will be in Northern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery in Spooner on Monday, April 17, 2023 at 11:00 am. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
William “Bill” Owens
