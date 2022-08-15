William L. Smith Jr., age 81 of Hudson, WI, died on Friday, August 12, 2022 at The Lodge at Comforts of Home in River Falls, WI. Bill was born the son of William Sr. and Violet (Peterson) Smith on June 17, 1941 in Montevideo, MN. Bill grew up in Stoughton, WI, graduating from Stoughton High School with the class of 1959. Bill attended UW- Oshkosh and Wisconsin School of Electronics in Madison. He served his country in the Army National Guard from 1959-1963, including active duty at Fort Lewis, WA during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Bill was married to Kathleen Raasch on December 30, 1966 at the First Lutheran Church in Stoughton, WI. They made their home in Stoughton until moving to Hudson, WI in 1983. Bill worked in electronics, computers, and security systems his entire career. He cheered on all Wisconsin sports teams especially the Packers and Badgers. He enjoyed being outdoors, and liked to camp, golf, deer hunt, and have coffee with friends. Bill was a devout and extremely proud family man and loved being Papa to his seven grandkids. He is preceded in death by his father, William L. Smith, Sr.; his mother, Violet J. Osland; and infant brother, Roger Smith. Bill is survived by his wife, Kathy Smith; children, Bil (Jennie) Smith, III, Andrew (Rebecca) Smith, and Sara (Alex Zick) L’Allier; grandchildren, Mina Howard, Arlo L’Allier, Aesa L’Allier, Tirfe L’Allier, Elsa Smith, Matthew Smith, and Elin Smith; step-father, Clarence Osland; siblings, Steve (Racqual) Smith, Dennis Smith, Tim Smith, Sue (Lars Barber) Smith, Marc (Tammy) Smith, Cate (Adrian Farris) Smith; many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. A Celebration of Bill’s Life will be held on Monday, August 22, 2022 from 11 am – 1 pm with a brief service at 11:30 am at the Glen Park Pavilion 361 W Park Street River Falls, WI 54022. Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
William “Bill” Smith, Jr.
