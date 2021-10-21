It is with great sorrow the family of William Blaine Sandoval, age 71, of New Richmond shares the news of his passing at Lakeview Hospital on October 17, 2021.
A Celebration of Life for Blaine will be held from 10:00 to 12:00 on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Riverbend Event center, River’s Edge, 1820 Raleigh Rd., New Richmond, WI. This will include gathering time, eulogy and tribute by his Masonic Lodge. An “Open Mic” will allow everyone to share their Blaine stories during lunch.
A memorial fund is being established in Blaine’s honor to assist those with disabilities.
Services are entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home – Hudson, WI. (715) 386-3725. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.