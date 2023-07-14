William Hawkins

William Edward Hawkins, “The Mayor of Billville”, age 76 of Hammond, died Wednesday July 12, 2023.
William was born February 24, 1947 in Baldwin to Elizabeth and Paul Hawkins. He graduated from St. Croix Central High School. He was a farmer in his younger years and heavy equipment operator with a strong sense of work ethic, and was proud that he could operate machinery that many could not. He enjoyed excavating.
Bill was active in the community, particularly with tractor pulls. He competed in many when younger, then later attend and watch, assessing each tractor and discussing who might win. He eventually started to build tracks for pulls, and loved grooming them during pulls. He passed this passion on to his son Matt. Bill could often be found doing his “perimeter checks” around the county, making sure to drive slowly past each of his children’s homes while calling them and informing them he’s passing by. He would drive around and check the rain levels on the streets and neighborhoods, and liked to check how all the crops in the area were doing. He would call each of his children to check in with them regularly, often laced with many jokes, as he had a great sense of humor. He hosted an annual pig roast with his wife Shelly for several years that was always well attended. In his younger years he loved to hunt deer, pheasant and coyotes. He could also play a mean game of pool. Many evenings he would take Shelly out and park near McDonalds to share a DQ malt and watch traffic and sunsets. He enjoyed playing slots and it was a way for him to relax. He very much enjoyed working and running equipment with Matt and his grandsons, and was proud to be working with them daily. He enjoyed talking equipment and construction with Fred and discussing what jobs Fred is working on, loved stopping in at Culver’s regularly to see Billi and get his deluxe burger and all about his grandkids, and would call Monica almost daily so they could exchange off-color, inappropriate jokes, and talk about grandkids. His love was seen and felt in many ways by his wife, his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Bill is the beloved husband of Shelly; loving father of Billi Jo (Mitch) Holldorf, Monica (Curt) Peterson, Fred (Andrea) Gartmann, Matt (Kathy) Hawkins; grandfather of Jasmine (Logan), Alexis (Isaac), Kaitlyn (Blaine), Boden, Koby, Caydin, Brody, Jersey, Asher, Maverick, Austin, Mason, Brianna, Oaklie, Vance, Hunter, Drake, Autumn, Diesel, Tessa, and Axel; great-grandpa of Brantley, Alister, Ellenore, Aleyah & Baby on-the-way; brother of Christine (Scott) Hawkins-Podboy; uncle of Sarah (Jake) Russell.
He was preceded in death by his parents Paul & Elizabeth Hawkins.
Gathering of family & friends 3-5:30 PM Monday July 17 with Memorial Service 5:30 PM at O’Connell Funeral Home, 1010 Newton St. Baldwin. Celebration of Life to follow from 6-9 PM at Hammond Town Hall, 1816 County Rd E. Hamond.
