William Jacques, age 74 of River Falls, died April 10th, 2022, at his residence. William was born on February 5th, 1948, in Red Wing, Minnesota; the son of William George Jacques and Mary Colleen (Franklin, Jacques) Wallace. Bill was raised in Prescott, WI where he attended grade school. He enlisted in the Armed Forces where he proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and the Vietnam Campaign Medal. Sadly, like many of his other comrades, Bill suffered from the effects of Agent Orange and other illnesses and was disabled. Bill was very patriotic and supported other disabled American Veterans as best he could.
Bill made an impact on everyone around him, especially his care giver and great friend Al Hauser. His sense of humor and always being game for a good time will be greatly missed by his friends. He especially loved Willoughby, his adorable cocker spaniel. He also loved the writers Mark Twain and Ernest Hemingway and sketching Mississippi steamboats.
Bill had a level hand and a keen eye when it came to trap shooting. He was an excellent marksman. In fact, his expert shooting skill led up to trying out for the U.S. Olympics in 1980!
Bill is survived by his siblings James, John, and Mary Jacques. His sister Margaret predeceased him in 2012. His mother Mary Colleen predeceased him in 2015 and his father, William G. was killed in 1954 in a test mission while serving in the U.S. Air Force.
A Graveside service laying Bill to rest with other family members was in the Pine Glen Cemetery. Family and friends who loved him served as his casket bearers. To pay homage to his service to our country; the Prescott American Legion performed military honors. Memorials may be sent to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 225 South Third Street, River Falls, Wisconsin. To honor Bill, thank a veteran and any donations can be made to Disabled American Veterans and the American Legion. Funeral services are entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of River Falls.
