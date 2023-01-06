William L. Munns of New Richmond WI died on January 5, 2023. He was born on November 8, 1929 in Quincy, Illinois, son of William K. and Wilma Stone Munns. He earned his University degrees from the Colorado System of higher education. He retired from the University of Wisconsin River Falls in 1992.Preceded in death by his parents, wife Constance Boeyink Munns, siblings Dr. Earle (Betty) Munns, Dr. Kenneth Munns, and step-grandson Jack Sondreal. Survived by sons William and Jeff (Susan), beloved wife Myrtle and her children, Susan (Brian) Smith, William (Natalie) Schmaltz and Jane (Ryan Madden) Schmaltz. Also survived by grandchildren Sam, Nick (Kara), Sandy (Anthony), Morgan (Cameron) David, Zachary, Christy, Tom, Luke, great-grandchildren Emme Gray, Charlotte, Becca, and Oscar and step grand-children Joe, Henry, Molly, Karl and XiaoPing.
Also, many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Bill had a great love for the German Shepherd breed and for twenty-six years owned the Rundelhorst German Shepherd Kennel, raising, training and showing his dogs.
He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran, having served as a Special Services Officer in Korea (Tactical Air Command.)
Funeral Services will be held in St. Luke’s Church, New Richmond WI on January 12 at 11:00 am. A private family service with interment will be held at a later date.,
