William Radosevich

William J. Radosevich, age 77 of Hudson, died March 23, 2022 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, MN after a brief illness with his family at his side.
Bill was born on May 5, 1944 in Ashland, WI to Tony and Pauline Radosevich. He grew up on a dairy farm in Benoit, WI where he got into much mischief with his siblings Tracy, Myra, Joe and Cheryl. He attended 1st-8th grade at the four-room schoolhouse in Benoit and played basketball, baseball and volleyball at Ondossagon High School. He attended the University of Wisconsin at Madison, majoring in Political Science, and went on to earn his JD degree from Marquette Law School in 1969.
Following his graduation, Bill moved to Hudson to begin his career as a lawyer at the Lawrence Gherty Law Office. In 1977 he opened his own private practice, which he continued up until his death. He handled all kinds of matters but especially enjoyed real estate, land use and municipal law. He served as City Attorney for Hudson from 1977 to 2000, helping guide a period of tremendous growth in Hudson. Over the years he served in many other public roles, including Village Attorney for Roberts and Somerset, Attorney for the Hudson School District and Alderman on the Hudson City Council. Away from the public eye, Bill had a side specialty providing pro bono help to mothers escaping domestic violence who were trying to get back on their feet again.
Bill was a devoted father to his daughter Andrea, providing unlimited quantities of love, fun and good advice. He adored his grandchildren Jeremy and Nicole and was a doting uncle to his many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. He was also a father figure and mentor to many young people outside his family, providing college scholarships and pocket money for special treats. His hobbies were hunting, fishing, attending high school basketball games, traveling to his grandparents’ homeland of Croatia, and solving the world’s problems over coffee with the guys. His family and friends remember him as a person who was curious and kind, with a good sense of humor and a twinkle in his eye.
Bill will always remain in the hearts of his daughter Andrea Radosevich, son-in-law Dana Cogswell, grandchildren Jeremy and Nicole Cogswell, sisters Myra Snippen and Cheryl (John) Bergold, brother Joseph Radosevich, sister-in-law Helen Radosevich, and his nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Tony and Pauline Radosevich, brother Tracy Radosevich and brother-in-law David Snippen.
Bill’s life will be celebrated with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am Saturday, March 26th at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Hudson. A Visitation will be held Friday, March 25th from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson, as well as one hour prior to the Mass at the church on Saturday. The mass will be livestreamed through St. Patrick’s Facebook page. Memorials are preferred to organizations helping refugees from the war in Ukraine, including Cadena Foundation and Team Rubicon.
The family is especially grateful for the care and kindness of everyone in the Surgical ICU at Regions over these last weeks.
Services have been entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson, (715)386-3725.
