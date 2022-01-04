Yvonne C. Dabruzzi

Yvonne Dabruzzi, age 75 of Hudson, died peacefully December 31st 2021 at Comforts of Home in Hudson.
Yvonne was born on May 3, 1946 in Stillwater, Minnesota; the daughter of Russell and Mary (Vanderwal) Borden. She was raised in Stillwater where she would graduate from high school. On January 30, 1965, she was united in marriage to William Dabruzzi. To this union, children Michelle, David, and Tony were born. Over the years, she helped Bill when they owned and operated the Village Liquor Store in North Hudson, keeping the Dabruzzi Ravs well stocked there. But many will remember seeing her zip around the Hudson Physicians clinic delivering medical records. Outside of being with her family, she enjoyed some quiet time overlooking Lake Mallalieu at their home on Sally’s Alley reading a good book. She found the greatest peace in taking long walks along the lake, often with her good friend Diane Hess. Yvonne lived her life by the Golden Rule. Her warm personality was calming and her selfless heart was well known.
Yvonne will forever live on in the hearts of her children Michelle (Jim) Boumeester, David (Julie Schulz Kraiss) Dabruzzi, Tony Dabruzzi; grandchildren Ryan (Erika) Hansen, Kyle (Katirena) Hansen, Joe Dabruzzi; great-granddaughter Harper Hansen; siblings ‘Jim’ (Sue) Borden, Don (Janelle) Borden, and Phyllis (Art) Urbanek. Her parents precede her in death.
A Celebration of Life for Yvonne Dabruzzi will be 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson. A service and burial will be held privately. Memorials preferred to the discretion of the family.
