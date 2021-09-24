Yvonne Jarmuz

Yvonne Kathleen Jarmuz, age 79, of Hudson, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Yvonne was born June 4, 1942 in New Richmond, one of eight children born to John and Dorothy (Carroll) Cloutier. She graduated from New Richmond High School and attended the University of Wisconsin - River Falls. Yvonne was united in marriage to Michael Jarmuz on June 8, 1968, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Richmond. The couple was blessed with three sons, Tim, Allan, and Andrew, and Yvonne created a loving home for her family. She was a very kind and caring person, who truly tried to help others in any way she could. Yvonne enjoyed family gatherings to celebrate birthdays and holidays, and cherished the good times had by all when her sisters got together for a “Sisters’ Day.” She was also fond of going for walks and reading.
Yvonne will remain in the hearts of her husband, Mike Jarmuz; sons, Tim (Anne Marie), Allan (Kim), and Andrew (Heidi); grandchildren, Clare, Bridget, Abby, Drew, Felicity, and Faith; sisters, Carroll Williams, and Rosemary Meath; brothers, John, Bernard (Pat), Chuck (Cheryl), and Allan Cloutier; brother-in-law, Jerry Walker; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Dorothy Cloutier; and sister, Monica Cloutier.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Yvonne will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 1, 2021 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1500 Vine St., Hudson, WI. A gathering of family and friends will take place from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 30th at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 S. 11th St., Hudson, WI, and one hour prior to the mass on Friday at the church. Yvonne’s family requests that masks be worn. The mass will be livestreamed through the St. Patrick Catholic Church Facebook page. Interment at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Hudson. Memorials preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association.
