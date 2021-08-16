Yvonne Martell

Yvonne Ruby Martell (Paquin), age 97, passed away peacefully on August 14, 2021. She was born on May 23, 1924, to D.J. “Jerry” and Angelina (Mondor) Paquin. Yvonne was a lifelong resident of Somerset, Wisconsin.
Yvonne, after graduating as valedictorian of her Somerset High School class, married Lester, a Lieutenant in the Army Air Corp. She moved to Arizona and later to California as Lester served his country. Post war they moved back to St. Paul before buying Lester’s family farm and raising 9 children. The farm was recognized as a Centennial Farm by the state of Wisconsin during Yvonne’s and Lester’s ownership (100 years of continuous ownership by one family). Yvonne and Lester were adventurous about the world and travelled extensively, including Hawaii, Europe, Israel and Egypt.
She is survived by children, Sandra (Norm) Hanson, Dean (Gail), Loren, Bruce (Heidi), Renee (Charles) Seaman, Cheri (Bob) Olson, Brian, Scott; and daughter-in-law Deb Martell. Also survived by 13 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Yvonne was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband of 69 years, Lester; son, Tom; daughters-in-law Marjorie and Karen; siblings, Harold, Clifford, Muriel, Darlene.
A devout Catholic, Yvonne was a very active member of her Church community. She enjoyed large family gatherings, playing cards and cribbage, travel, antiques, and her beloved Green Bay Packers. Thank you to the staff at Orchard View Terrace and Lakeview Hospice for the wonderful care provided.
Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM Friday August 20, 2021 at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Somerset, WI. Visitation for 1.5 hours prior to Mass at the church. Memorials to St. Anne’s School 140 Church Hill Rd Somerset, WI 54025.
