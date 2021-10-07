NEW RICHMOND -- Regardless of how you feel about our tiny, fury, practically blind, flying friends, bats are an important part of the ecosystem and they appear to be in trouble. At least that is what wildlife biologist Chris Trosen and Intern Heidi Reinhardt of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are trying to find out.
“My in-laws live in northern Wisconsin,” said Trosen “I remember in the early years when we’d go out fishing and come back in the evenings, the bats would be just thick flying overhead going after mosquitos. Now on those same lakes, you hardly see any at all. I’ve noticed the same thing around here. It’s alarming. I believe that we should have more bats in the area.”
Why bats?
In 1997, President Bill Clinton signed the National Wildlife Refuge System Improvement Act. It was intended to make the management of the then 95-million-acre refuge system more cohesive. As a way to build that cohesion, it mandated that every individual refuge create a Comprehensive Conservation Plan by uniformly applying the goals of the National Wildlife Refuge System.
The St. Croix Wetlands Management District was established in 1992. Today it manages more than 8,800 acres of Waterfowl Production Areas consisting of wetland habitat surrounded by grassland and woodland communities with a focus on migratory birds.
The SCWMD began work on its CCP in 2006 and completed its initial plan in 2008 (stcroix/ccp). The plan was designed to “articulate the management direction for the St. Croix Wetland Management District for the next 15 years.”
One of the foundational goals of the plan is to “Conserve, restore where appropriate, and enhance all species of fish, wildlife, and plants that are endangered or threatened with becoming endangered.”
To realize the goals established in the CCP, the district employed a set of step down plans starting with a Habitat Management Plan followed by an Inventory and Monitoring Plan.
Work on those plans was completed recently and it confirmed what the staff believed was the right direction for the district.
“Things we felt in our gut were right, were the right things to manage for,” said Trosen.
Things like, savanna grasslands, remnant grassland habitat, grassland nesting birds, remnant prairie, migratory birds and waterfowl and endangered species like the rusty patched bumble bee, monarch, karner blue butterfly, and yes, bats.
“The habitat management plan describes all the things that we manage for and why. The inventory and monitoring plan tells us all the things we should be monitoring for. Because we are supposed to have northern long-eared bats here in Wisconsin where they are considered an endangered species,that raised a red flag for us. Why haven’t we been monitoring for them?” said Trosen.
Bat benefits
Bats are well known for their ferocious appetite for insects including moths, beetles and mosquitos. In some cases the mere presence of bats can impact the populations of insects in a given area.
Maybe the more important benefit of bats is as pollinators. In ecosystems around the world both agrarian and wild, bats play an important role as pollinators and seed dispersers.
Process
When the inventory and monitoring plan indicated that the northern long-eared bat population should be investigated it set in motion a process. The process begins by asking questions.
What do we know about bat biology? When do they nest? Where do they go to winter?
Once staff knew what bat species were in the area and had a better understanding of their biology they could begin to compare where management practices for other species intersected with bat biology.
“We manage for grassland nesting birds and a lot of that management relates to treating trees and removing invasive species of brush that is considered roosting habitat for bat species,” said Trosen. “Now knowing what bats need and when can help us target those areas for management practices at a time when we won’t be impacting bats.”
When it became clear that the status of bats was in question, Trosen approached Jill Utrip, an endangered species biologist working out of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service office in Bloomington, Minn.
“She wrote a grant and recommended funding to purchase bat monitoring gear,” explained Trosen. “Jill was only using the gear for a couple weeks this year so we were able to arrange to use the monitoring equipment over here for a few weeks this summer.”
The gear consists of four battery powered portable Anabat monitoring devices with microphones. The devices are about the size of an ordinary game camera, record to an sd card and come with builtin GPS.
For this program, Trosen and Reinhardt elected to use the North American Bat Monitoring Protocol. This is an established protocol that can be shared with partners like the Wisconsin DNR and other agencies around the country that might also be looking for bat data.
The monitor records the ultrasonic echolocation calls of bats. Bats communicate at a frequency undetectable by the human ear.
“It’s a high pitched chirp, maybe a little like a green cicada but high pitched, an insect sound,” said Trosen.
Reinhardt has been in charge of overseeing the actual monitoring program which began in June.
“We set up four monitoring devices, anabat meters, at four different locations on the ground that are static in a specific location,” said Reinhardt. “On two nights, we come in and drive a 20 mile route around the same area to try to pick up bats using a portable mic mounted on a vehicle.”
Monitors were set up in Oak Ridge Waterfowl Production Areas, McMurtrie Preserve, Rock Creek WPA in Dunn County and Bass Lake WPA.
“Each species has its own frequency,” explained Reinhardt. “Research has shown that you can actually identify the bat down to the individual by their voices if you have that information.”
“So we are recording right now based on species,” added Trosen. “We’re hoping to confirm that we have northern long-eared bats through this data collection effort, but we’re interested in knowing all the different kinds of bats that we have in the area because we just haven’t done a lot of monitoring for them.”
Reinhardt does not have the software program needed to analyze the data so she will have to send it to the DNR in Madison and wait for it to be analyzed.
Once they have the bat data back and learn whether there are many bats or just a few, that will inform them about what they are doing that is correct and what needs to change or could be added to sustain a healthy population for this environment.
Monitoring was completed at the end of August.
”It’s like Christmas and we’re waiting to open the presents,” said Trosen. “We’re sitting on the edge of our seats waiting to find out who’s out there.”
