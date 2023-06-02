I moved to the badger state 20 years ago to follow marital bliss. In my first year, my Wisconsin
man gave me three useful items: green and yellow Packer gloves, mukluk snow boots, and a 2 inch badger made from turquoise. This carving comes from the Zuni Pueblo people native to the New Mexico-Arizona region. Directionally, the Zuni hold Badger as the Protective Guardian of the South.
Badgers symbolize passion, persistence and earthiness, possessing knowledge of the healing powers of roots and medicinal herbs.
Zuni carvers relish depicting badger's telltale stripe. The maker of my badger carved a feather for the stripe.
From the get-go, I loved how the carver captured the wide, squat shape so unique to this weasel cousin. Fierce when threatened, the badger holds her ground with loud snarls and growls. Of course, this reputation suits the mascot when it comes to sports at UW-Madison.
* * *
On my walks exploring the woods and fields around our home, I assumed the big sandy holes I found were fox dens. I’d heard badgers were secretive and solitary. What I did not realize is that they’re nocturnal and spend most of their lives underground.
Has Badger been sleeping right under our feet all these years?
This spring, for the first time, we set up our wildlife camera at the entry of a big hole in the valley below our house. The fresh-dug sand mounded at the entrance promised action.
Several nights later, we scored. Badger arrived on camera at around 10 p.m., going in and out of the hole.
Was Badger hunting for pocket gophers? No prey visible, so maybe not. Then night after night, well after dark, there is Badger again, obviously unphased by the camera, staring straight into the lens.
Hey, this must be a home den.
What is Badger thinking with the camera clicking from this new motion-detector neighbor at the door?
I am amazed. All these years and never our paths had crossed. Each one of us slept while the other was out and about.
It’s a strangely magical feeling while standing at the entry of that hole— in full daylight — to realize I may be just feet from a 2-foot-long, 25 pound snoozing animal with sharp claws and teeth.
OK, not as ominous as that sounds — except if you’re a vole, mouse, rat, chipmunk, rabbit, ground squirrel, bird, egg, snake, frog, toad and insect. Oh, and Badger’s specialty? Rattlesnakes.
So, here’s what we’re learning: badgers are mostly about burrowing. Their squat, flattened body with short, powerful legs, long sharp claws and narrow snout? Perfect for a life of digging.
Badgers dig to hunt and to escape danger, using burrows as shelter from heat and cold, for denning and for storing food. They keep many active burrows, and dig new ones frequently, sometimes every day.
In winter, they plug the hole and go into torpor, a partial hibernation with body temps dropping 10 degrees Fahrenheit and heart rate dropping to half the normal. These periodic torpor cycles last about 25 hours, allowing conservation of body fat through the winter.
The keen nose of Badger alerts her to her prey underground, and in short order, she can destroy a whole colony of ground squirrels.
With Badger’s reputation for ferocity, we assumed Badger and Coyote would be adversaries. Our sister Julia opened our eyes when she sent footage of them cooperatively hunting. Badger starts digging at the front entry while Coyote stands at the back door, sending the prey retreating back to Badger.
I’d love to see how they share that meal.
* * *
Interestingly, badgers have no natural enemies. Though they're fierce fighters with strong claws, tough hide and a powerful neck, they rarely pick a fight. Instead they usually retreat to a nearby burrow, or dig a new one on the spot, spraying dirt in the attacker’s face and disappearing underground.
Badger in our lives has certainly upped the magic — the sense that all kinds of momentous lives and relationships have continually unfolded all around us, all along. Maybe we can awaken to their existence every day — why not?
I know, as I walk the woods and fields, that little creatures — bugs, worms, frogs, toads, rodents, snakes — are out of my sight, and sometimes underground.
Now the addition of Badger underground — so big, wide and furry — well, it makes me feel like I’m walking between worlds, and I find myself stepping softer.
In my first 10 years of Wisconsin prairie life, I mistook a certain bird — the brilliant sapphire blue Indigo Bunting — for just another dark bird. Then I picked up a new perception: I learned the Bunting’s song.
Until recently, I thought Badger lived somewhere else.
Now I know she lives here with us.
