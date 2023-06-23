My mom died on June 5 and there are moments when I do not know if I’ll be able to make it a day without her. My mind simply cannot wrap itself around the thought that she is no longer a hug away.
As Lin Manuel Miranda so eloquently expressed, “There are moments that the words don’t reach. There’s a grace too powerful to name. We push away what we can never understand. We push away the unimaginable.”
Fortunately there are books out there that show how you can live another day without a parent. “Love and Gelato” by Jenna Evans Welch follows a 16-year-old girl on the search for her father in Italy at the same time that she comes to terms with the recent loss of her mother to cancer.
In “The Underneath” by Kathi Appelt we experience found families, coping with the loss of a parent and the social cost of revenge.
In “Homecoming” by Kate Morton, a granddaughter returns to the side of her ailing grandmother who raised her and uncovers the unspoken family tragedy involving the unsolved death of a mother.
I read these books during the last months of my mother’s life and each book was a solace to me. I can see in them now the signposts pointing the way to the other side of this unimaginable grief. This is what books, songs, movies, the arts do – help us connect with experiences we have not had, allow us to reframe past experiences in the light of current understanding, and empathize with the messy business of being a unique human in a diverse community.
On a recent podcast, ironically about fear of dying, it was expressed that life is a party that we are all invited to without knowing who else will be there and how long the other guests at the party will stay. I am so lucky that I was invited to this party and that my mom attended the party even if the party did not last as long as I hoped.
My mom was an avid reader, gardener and hiker. An adventurous woman who lived by the mantra “to take the road less traveled,” she was my sounding board for most of my crazy ideas and sometimes the voice of reason. She was equally happy with a book or a gardening trowel in her hand. She was my partner in my first bookstore and was excited about this new bookstore adventure in Hudson, even if she wasn’t able to visit the store in person.
I am beginning the process of sorting through my Mom’s library and re-reading the numerous reviews and blurbs she wrote over the years. Do not be surprised to find shelf talkers for Delores at Chapter2 Books, even though you will never personally meet her there.
Here’s to you, Delores, our first official book reviewer emeritus.
