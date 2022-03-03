Twenty-one years ago, my path crossed with that of a lawyer from River Falls, Wisconsin. His pending trial had settled, and two days later he was in Mexico — his winter “run for the sun.” En route to visiting El Rosario Butterfly Sanctuary, he stayed in a little beach town. We met at breakfast in the same hotel.
Butterflies changed my life.
In time, I was married and living in Midwest monarch country — their summer digs. Wherever milkweed grows in North America is basically monarch spring/summer country. Milkweed is the
only plant that their caterpillars can eat as they grow from egg to chrysalis.
Two decades later, we find ourselves on the central California coast on our ‘run for the sun.”
This shoreline is monarch winter country for the west-of-the-Rockies populations.
Winter destinations offer two things: a frost-free zone, and large trees for shelter from winds.
Migrating monarchs find these safe places by smelling the “ancestral fragrance” of frass —
butterfly poop — accumulated over the years.
For a few months, thousands of monarchs cluster in California’s eucalyptus groves. By February, the mating begins — typically six hours of lovemaking.
Then females fly off to disperse their eggs, 300-500 in number, laid individually on milkweed, one per plant. Only 5% of the eggs make it to adulthood.
This winter I finally connected the dots of their full-year journey: it takes four generations of butterflies – each living a month in spring – to hop-scotch their way north to summer country.
It takes one generation — born and raised in our Wisconsin prairie, for example, and living up to nine months — to complete the full loop back to winter country.
Winter congregations of monarchs look like bundles of dead leaves hanging from leafy branches, brownish because closed wings are dark. When they open into the sun, it’s like stained-glass windows of orange and black. Stunning.
Each monarch grips a leaf edge, lining themselves up like feathers on a bird, like shingles on a roof, like scales on a fish.
I always thought their clustering was for warmth.
But that’s my mammalian projection on cold-blooded butterflies. Yes, they’ve flown south to escape freezing temperatures, but they aren’t cuddling to stay warm. Instead, it’s about weight, a local docent — Jesse — tells me.
Huh?
"Open your hands for me, palms up,” Jesse says, using her outside voice.
She reaches into a pocket and pulls out a shiny penny. “This is the weight of five monarchs.” She puts it in my hand. Then she places 100 pennies (two coin-rolls) in my
other hand.
“Here’s the weight of 500 monarchs.
“You’re a eucalyptus tree, I’m the wind. Now, give me your weight.”
She cups my open hands in hers. It takes me a moment to let go so she can move my “branches.” As her rocking gets rougher, I hear the surf pounding in the distance and imagine
high winds along the sea’s edge.
Suddenly the shiny penny tumbles out, while the two coin-rolls in my other palm barely shift.
“That is why monarchs cluster,” she says. “The weight of them all together holds the branch steady so they don’t get blown off.”
Hmm ... a metaphor for hanging together in rough times. Hey, is life as much about collaboration as it is about our commonly touted competition?
A favorite poem bubbles up, Charles Simic’s “Summer Morning:”
I hear a butterfly stirring
Inside a caterpillar.
I hear the dust talking
Of last night’s storm.
Farther ahead, someone
Even more silent
Passes over the grass
Without bending it.
And all of a sudden
In the midst of that quiet,
It seems possible
To live simply on this earth.
