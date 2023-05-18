Residents in Wisconsin’s St. Croix Valley are high achievers on several fronts, including academic advancement and high earning power. It starts at an early age. Kiddos learn their ABC’s and one, two three's.
Some move on to “do re mi.” Athletes learn X’s and O’s for TD’s and PAT’s. Some become PhDs. High achievement sometimes revolves around education merging with opportunity. Back-to-the-basics supporters emphasize reading, ’riting and ’rithmetic, meaning core content and subjects.
More modern education has evolved to three newer R’s – rigor, relevance and relationships.
With rigor, teachers get to know their students as learners and in doing so, instruction is tailored to meet their respective needs. Understanding the “why” behind learning aligns with
relevance. As students understand the connections between the subject matter they’re learning and practical applications, they become motivated to learn even more. Relationships boil down to a sense of connection between teachers and students. The class clown, however, may seek a couple recess sessions to go with rigor, relevance and relationships for even greater balance.
What about financial literacy? Do valley residents, students, and wage earners overachieve with this discipline?
Financial literacy may seem like a Greek language. If so, it’s pronounced along the lines, fIEnAnshl litruhsee.
If it’s still Greek, the School of Hard Knocks Dictionary explains it as the ability to understand and effectively use various financial skills, including personal financial management, budgeting and investing.
Why the worry and hand wringing? An uncertain economy is impacting how Americans are able to save for emergencies. Less is available for higher and higher expenses. About a year ago, 49% of Americans said they were ill-equipped to cover a $400 emergency expense, according to a YouGov survey for the Economic Security Project. In a February 2023 Bankrate survey, 49% of U.S. adults had fewer savings compared to a year ago and 10% had no savings.
The same Bankrate survey indicated 25% of people would use a credit card for an unexpected $1,000 expense and pay it off over time. It’s the largest percentage relying on a credit card option in the history of Bankrate’s survey since 2014. On the brighter side, 43% of survey respondents said they’d pay the $1,000 emergency expense from savings.
An old timer named Aesop has a favorite fable that involves resourceful ants storing food ahead of winter and a grasshopper that spent the summer singing and dancing. When winter arrived, the grasshopper was in need of food and the ants had a stockpile. The moral – work today for what you’ll need tomorrow.
While public schools in Wisconsin provide or require a financial literacy course, it’s not mandatory.
Assembly Bill 109 has been introduced in Madison. If enacted, high school students must earn a half-credit on personal financial literacy in order to graduate, effective in 2028. A half credit is a good start but it’s the tip of the iceberg.
In many schools, volunteer led Junior Achievement programs help connect students to basic economic principles, including work readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy.
Junior Achievement says its alums are more likely to have a college degree, feel confident managing money, have career success and have started a business as an adult.
Today’s K-12 students are challenged mightily to learn financial discipline. Be an ant and not a grasshopper. Once they get it, they get it, as high achievers often do. Sometimes it takes a self-made business owner, civic leader, mayor, banker or retired grandparent to answer the call as a Junior Achievement mentor or volunteer. It’s something to consider for the next school year. Chances are, Junior Achievement is a learning experience for both volunteers and students. Who’s in?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.