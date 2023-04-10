From 1913 to 1921, Woodrow Wilson was our president. He was the only president we have ever had who earned the Ph.D. degree. He also received the Nobel Peace prize and accomplished many of the benefits that we enjoy to this day. It is this quote from him that has reinvigorated my belief in a democracy: “I believe in democracy because it releases the energies of every human being.”
It is that perspective that energizes our desires to promote and sustain our democracy. What Wilson meant by his statement was that we cannot leave our destiny to politicians, elites and experts; either we take democracy into our own hands, or others will take democracy from us.
Across the country, our 18th century political system is failing to deal with basic realities. Despite
Thomas Jefferson’s counsel that we would need a revolution every 25 years to best serve new generations, our structure, practically deified for 247 years, has essentially stayed the same while science and technology have advanced. In one way or another, this is the oldest story in America.
The storyline remains the same. It is a continuing struggle to determine whether “We, the People,” is a political reality embodied in the “one nation, indivisible” proclamation, or just a charade making it possible for the powerful and privileged to sustain their own way of life at the expense of others.
We seem to be just biding our time, trying to decide what kind of country we want to be. While
marking time as this is happening, powerful interests sowing fear-based discontent are making off with the loot. Beginning a half of a century ago, a small group of political, corporate and religious fundamentalists began the process of remaking politics and made grievance-based inequality their goal.
They launched what became a crusade to disassemble and dismember the political institutions, the legal and statutory rules we had agreed to share, and the intellectual and cultural frameworks that have held private power. And they, later enhanced by the Citizens United Supreme Court ruling (2010), had the money to back up their ambition.
The sad and sometimes overwhelming truth is we cannot build a reasonably united political society across the immense divides that define our country today. To bridge that divide and make society more whole, it will require sharing the benefits of freedom and prosperity with those many who are defined as the least among us.
When powerful and self-serving interests shower our elected representatives in Washington, and here in Wisconsin, with millions in campaign contributions, they often get what they want. But it is ordinary citizens and smaller businesses that pay the price and most of us never see it coming. That is what happens if we don’t contribute to their campaigns or spend generously on lobbying. And so we pick up a disproportionate share of America’s tax bill.
We pay taxes that they have been excused from paying. We abide by laws while others are granted immunity from them. We pay debts that we incur while others do not. We run our businesses by one set of rules, while there is another set for our larger competitors. America now has”government for the few at the expense of the many.” Thomas Jefferson also said that “the care of human life and happiness, and not their destruction, is the first and only object of good government.”
That sounds like a good place to refocus our efforts.
