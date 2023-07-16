“We are different so that we can know our need of one another, for no one is ultimately self-sufficient.” – Archbishop Desmond Tutu.
Here’s to political independence, self-rule, self-governance. Freedom from subjugation.
By whom? For us, it was the British Empire back in 1776.
Fireworks, parades and barbecues mark this day. July Fourth at our home is a day of no requirements. In late afternoon, we typically gather supplies for a cook-out and camp-out. Then we head down to the picnic spot, some three minute walk from the house.
The boom of fireworks from small towns 5 to 20 miles away starts at dark, often after we’ve hit the sack under the stars. Sometimes we walk back up to the house to catch sight on the horizon of tiny colored sparks falling to Earth, from even as far as Minnesota across the St. Croix River. Light and sound really carry.
Years ago, when we cleared brush for the picnic spot, Keith made a sign: “Interdependence, WI. Population: 2.”
* * *
Let’s play with three words.
1. Independence. Don’t need help.
2. Dependence. Need help.
3. Interdependence. Let’s help each other.
* * *
Self-sufficiency is a kind of competency. Cole Porter got me singing all these years, “give me room, lots of room, under starry skies above, don’t fence me in.”
Sounds liberating. And mythical. None of us is totally self-sufficient, nor truly unbiased, nor truly free-of-influence.
Here are words that live close to my tongue, working their defiant power whether voiced or not:
“Don’t tell me what to do! And don’t help me, either. I got it.”
And they’re the biases of my independent spirit… and my privileges.
* * *
In this second half of life, it has been liberating to widen my lens out of that knee-jerk protective reaction and find a whole new world out there.
This is interdependence. “I am because we are.”
I once attended an intensive training for community choir leaders. The teachers had a very particular approach: all people can sing, all are welcome unconditionally, no fees, no auditions. That kind of community choir. No one left out. It was amazing how many people carried sing-shaming stories.
They were called Ubuntu choirs based in the spirit of inclusiveness. In Toronto, choir doors stay open to anyone coming in off the street. After some 25 years of trainings, there are now Ubuntu choirs all over the world.
Ubuntu comes from the Nguni languages of Zulu and Xhosa in South Africa, and refers to compassion.
Nelson Mandela and Desmond Tutu used ubuntu to guide South Africa’s reconciliation approach to apartheid-era crimes. The world watched astounded as they called for restorative justice rather than retribution.
* * *
Nature shows interdependence all the time. Cherry trees create nectaries that feed ants who guard the tree from predators. Flowers are pollinated by those coming to feed on nectar made for them. Underground fungi living on tree roots provide minerals to the trees.
Parent trees send nutrients to seedlings at their feet. And even more surprising, “weed” trees that foresters poison to prevent overshadowing planted saplings — even these “competitors” send nutrients to those at their feet.
The British Empire is long gone for us. Yet we live the myths we tell ourselves.
What would it be like to tweak our identity-day — “Independence Day” — by calling it “Interdependence Day?”
Can you sense the kindness in all of this?
