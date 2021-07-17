In early June, the Wisconsin Assembly passed a bill (AB 293 – Second Amendment Sanctuary Law) that if enacted into law, would:
1) prohibit law enforcement from confiscating firearms from people who have been convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence;
2) prohibit the enforcement of laws that restrict gun or ammunition sales;
3) prohibit law enforcement from confiscating guns or ammunition;
4) prohibit the enforcement of federal regulations that would ban semi-automatic firearms or assault weapons; and
5) prohibit the regulation of the capacity of magazines or require registration of firearms. And now, City of Hudson Common Councilperson, Randy Morrissette, has asked the Common Council to place on the next agenda a proposal to declare Hudson to be a “Second Amendment Sanctuary City.”
It is my judgment that few cultural changes that have occurred in the past three decades have wreaked more damage than the improper and dishonest changes to the interpretation of our Constitution’s Second Amendment. The continuing and consistent mass shootings are primarily due to those changes that now allow for almost anyone who breathes and has money to buy exceedingly destructive weapons of war to massacre innocents. Why are we allowing this?
For over 200 years since the Bill of Rights (the first 10 amendments to our Constitution) was adopted in 1791, this amendment remained mostly unnoticed. Adam Winkler (a constitutional law scholar on the faculty of U.C.L.A.), in his fairly recent book titled “Gunfight: The Battle over the Right to Bear Arms in America,” (2011, W.W. Norton & Co., NY) reminds the reader that firearms have always been regulated since the beginning of our republic. Over the years, the various laws were hardly challenged, and when they were, the interests of the various states to regulate the ownership and manufacture of firearms were upheld. In summary, judges supported the understanding that the regulation of guns agreed with both common sense and the Second Amendment. For over 200 years there was consistent agreement.
The actual text of the amendment says that, "A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed."
For over 200 years the courts held that the first part of the amendment (the militia clause) took precedence over the second part (the bear arms part). The U.S. Supreme Court and the lower courts consistently agreed that this amendment gave state militias the right to bear arms but did not give individuals the right to carry or own a weapon.
So what changed? In a very brief summary, it was the politics of the N.R.A., the Congress, and the Supreme Court. The N.R.A. in the 1970s began pushing for a novel interpretation of the Second Amendment that gave individuals, not just militias, the right to bear arms. Initially their views were widely ridiculed. Chief Justice Warren E. Burger, a conservative jurist, mocked the individual-rights theory of the amendment as “a fraud.” But by 2008, after several Republican-controlled Congresses had been able to put in place a majority of conservative Supreme Court justices, that majority won for the Republican Party a long-sought victory in the form of the District of Columbia vs. Heller case. Even to its supporters, this convoluted opinion, penned by the late Justice Antonin Scalia, was noted for its complete and indelible political motivation, the most obvious of any the Supreme Court has issued.
Two years later, conservatives went back to the Supreme Court to also secure the enforcement of an individual right to gun ownership against the states, not just the District of Columbia. In other words, they wanted to limit as much as possible the potential for both federal and state gun control regulation. So finally, in 2016, the political right convinced the Supreme Court conservative majority to formally declare that this new, distorted, and historically unsupported version of the Second Amendment applied equally to all “bearable” arms. And now Hudson as a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary City?
May wisdom, historical honesty, and informed minds again predominate, beginning on July 19 in Hudson. No public comments will be allowed, but emails to Common Council members remain the norm.
