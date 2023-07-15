What is the difference between a patriotic devotion to our country that is wholesome and one that is harmful? How do you know if you have changed from one type of devotion to the other?
I think we can agree that many millions of Americans have a deep love for our country, both religious people and non-religious. It is also a fairly common belief that our country has accomplished exceptional things that have improved the lives of many throughout our world. That conviction has also been shared by virtually every American president over the years, on both sides of the political spectrum.
It may be a good time to again reflect upon some thoughts based on continuing public conversations about “white nationalism” and “Christian nationalism,” and the combination that is often used, namely, “white Christian nationalism.”
The dictionary definition of “nationalism” sets the stage for mischief.
“Loyalty and devotion to a nation. A sense of national consciousness exalting one nation above all others and placing primary emphasis on promotion of its culture and interests as opposed to those of other nations or supranational groups,” according to Merriam-Webster.
To try to address in limited words, and acknowledging that there are plenty of nuances, research has identified at least three signs that a wholesome patriotic devotion to our country may have turned into something else, reflecting instead a nationalism energized by grievances.
The first sign is when those fellow citizens with whom we disagree are defined as our enemies. In our country, a wholesome patriotism is based upon the belief that people can love our country in different ways and have very diverse ideas about what it needs. Unhealthy nationalism not only denies that normative belief but holds the belief that anyone who doesn’t share their view of what’s best for the country is a condemnable threat to our country.
The second sign is when politics and religion have become completely blended. It is when political ideology is equated with God’s plan and a culture war then becomes a holy war. It makes political discourse impossible, intrudes into Sunday worship and is antithetical to Christian beliefs.
The third sign is when our public activities are energized by fear and anger and our darker emotions of contempt and rage define our political engagement. Our cultural norms call us to be respectful of political opponents in order to continue engaging in the American experiment. That norm is violated when one demands that other perspectives be vilified or silenced in the public square.
Finally, there can be no such thing as “Christian nationalism.”
“If the fruit of my political stance is loving those who think like me and hating those who don’t: fighting for a policy more than listening to people; padding my pockets before giving to the poor; living in fear more than faith; and loving my country more than my neighbor, then I’m putting trust in this kingdom more than his [Jesus’],” wrote conservative Christian author and theologian, Joshua Straub.
We have lived it before. It is possible to live in peace with those who voted differently than you. It is possible to be friends with someone who views the world differently than you. It is possible to love someone with whom you disagree.
“The greatness of America lies not in being more enlightened than any other nation, but rather in her ability to repair her faults,” Alexis de Tocqueville said.
This is such a time.
