Winter fatigue? Take your mind to the sea using only the mind, we can go anywhere that calls us.
We can go to the sea, for instance — no driving or flying required. It’s free.
Are you there? Imagine the sandy beach under your toes. Wave after wave rolling toward you. Hear the roar. Water hitting land in a hypnotic rhythm. See the rolling waves breaking into seething ribbons of foam, unfurling continuously towards the beach.
There’s no stop to surf. Never. Each wave is unique, but there’s no break to the rolling rhythm.
Maybe this is how eternity feels, like the steady constancy of waves rolling into shore, day and night.
* * *
I remember vividly the day my father took me and my brothers to the waves. I was 8. After four hours in the car, we reached a wild remote beach. The roar was deafening. We piled out and went in, thrilled and terrified at the same time.
I can still feel the strong current pulling at my little legs, surely wanting to wash me out to sea or down the beach. I tried standing my ground in the seething foam – useless.
Before I knew it, I was swallowing water and sand, getting tossed around. The panic at being unable to breathe. Which way was up?
There. A breath … before … getting knocked under again … then suddenly – finally – choosing to dive right into the foam crashing over me … and out the other side into … the peace behind the wave.
But wow, the “running towards the danger,” that was a hard lesson.
That experience caused me to say a stark hello to the fear of no control, no air, no visibility as the breakers tumbled me like a sock in a washing machine.
And then at last, being far enough out to catch a wave, the ecstasy of feeling weightless, being lifted and shooting forward back to land.
Yay! Again. Let’s do it again
* * *
I’ve been reading about the sea, and it got me thinking about waves in my life.
I get two images: The up and down rolling swells that can lift boats high then low. And the breakers that rise, curl and crash on shore.
Swells. Riding the swells is like being on a gentle roller-coaster without the crazy curves. You get expansive views from the peaks and limited views in the troughs.
For me, this image implies going with the flow, not resisting the highs and lows of life, rolling with the cycles. Remembering that this moment will pass and yet the highs and lows roll on.
Breakers. Riding the surf waves is a different thing. They break on shore as they come to an end, dissolving into soft foam on sand or crashing spray on rocks. Catching these waves requires entering the wave at a particular time and place that lets you join the forward motion and be carried aloft. This finesse is a dance between surfer and wave, using two opposite energies – waiting … waiting … then paddling … paddling … hey, you caught the wave.
What a different ride these two waves give: the swells, a rising and falling; the breakers, a flying across the water.
Waves are energy spiraling through water. The water seems to be moving forward but it basically stays put while energy passes through. Each particle of water traces a circular orbit, then returns roughly to its original position.
This reminds me of the human wave in a stadium, rippling through the crowd at a sporting event. As fans synchronize their rising into the air and falling back into their seats, energy moves through the crowd while the people stay put.
* * *
The news these days – and forever, actually – challenges us with the ups and downs. I can feel tossed by despair then excitement, by agreeing then disagreeing. Then I might remember to put myself into the swells – riding the ups and downs and breathing with it all. That is an option, I remind myself. To know the exhilaration and the steadiness of waves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.