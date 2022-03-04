We have entered the month of March, the third month of the year and the first month of spring in our hemisphere. It was named after the Roman god, Mars.
March was the first month in the early Roman calendar, signifying fresh starts and new beginnings. We, too, are having new beginnings and fresh starts.
The fears of the pandemic are being reduced; the economy is getting much stronger; and small and big business start-ups are increasing. I have been defined for this column as a small business owner.
As such, and since the Millennial, Generation Z, and Generation X cohorts have different perspectives about business, a review of an alternate business model that better meets their expectations may be helpful.
The dictionary defines an entrepreneur as a “risk-taking businessperson: somebody who initiates or finances new commercial enterprises.” The predominant business model is that of a business entrepreneur. A more recent and alternative business model is that of a social entrepreneur.
Both models seek to find a gap and create a venture to serve an unserved market. But while the business entrepreneurs’ efforts focus on building a business and earning profits, the social entrepreneurs’ purpose is to create social change.
In summary, a business entrepreneur may create changes in the society, but that is not the primary purpose of starting the venture. Similarly, a social entrepreneur may generate profits, but for him or her that is not the primary reason for starting the venture.
Perhaps this is best summarized in terms of wealth. For the business entrepreneur, “wealth” is the same as profits. For the social entrepreneur, however, wealth also encompasses the creation and sustenance of social and environmental capital.
In other words, using the merchandise the social entrepreneur business sells as teaching examples, the customers learn and experience social responsibility and environmental sustainability.
Marketing is based upon a “triple bottom line” business model where people, planet and profits are all equally important.
Social entrepreneurship is a relatively new term in our culture, being just a couple of decades in use. But its practice can be found throughout much of history.
Currently, many major brands and companies are adopting the concept of social entrepreneurship and trying to address some of the issues in our society and the world. A portion of the proceeds from sales help to open schools in far flung areas, increase child rights, improve women empowerment, save the environment, save trees, treat waste products, educate girls and women, make it possible for farmers and poor individuals to access low interest loans and help in the process of going green.
Our younger generations expect businesses to be about more than making money. They expect businesses to be willing partners in making the world a better place to live and thrive. This growing expectation has also encouraged Social Entrepreneurship to be included as a separate branch of management courses in some universities.
As a wise sage once said, “People most often change not because they see the light but because they feel the heat.”
May the younger generations keep the heat on as an aid to businesses becoming more conscious of prioritizing people and our planet as well as profit.
